PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — With Halloween and the winter months approaching, Peoria Fire Chief Shawn Sollberger wants to remind residents on how to stay safe during the next few months.

Open burning is illegal without a permit in the city of Peoria. Sollberger also said to not overload your electrical cords if you decide to decorate for Halloween.

“We see a lot of this during Halloween more so than any of the other holidays that are celebrated. The bags with the candles inside and then all you need is wind or a kid to kick it over and then next thing you know, you have a fire,” Sollberger said.

He also said it’s important to get your furnace checked out if you haven’t done so already. The department sees a lot of chimney fires as well, so check your fireplace if you have one.