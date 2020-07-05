Peoria FireFighters responds to two fires because of fireworks

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The use of fireworks overnight resulted in two structural fires.

At around 9:40 p.m. Saturday, firefighters were called to 104 N. Linn St. for reports of a house fire. Upon arrival, a report from the Peoria Fire Department reads crews found heavy smoke on the second floor of a two-story home.

According to the release, the home was unoccupied and no injuries were reported. The release also states several witnesses reported seeing people using airborne fireworks next to the house before the fire. According to fire crews, firework debris and packaging was located at the scene too.

A few hours later around 1:00 a.m., fire crews also responded to the Expo Gardens located 1601 W. Northmoor Rd. Upon arrival, crews stated they found a large dumpster and the exterior of a pole barn on fire.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire was determined that inappropriate discard of used fireworks “likely” caused the fire.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected