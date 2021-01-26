Peoria first responders, special response team train for real-life situations

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — First responders from the Peoria Fire Tactical Medics and Peoria Police Special Response team said training and putting safety first is important during potential threats.

On Tuesday, the groups practiced skills and drills to perfect techniques for real-life situations.

“It definitely takes many hands in the pot to have a positive outcome, so us working together (and) making sure that we know exactly what everyone else is doing (is important),” said Peoria Fire Captain Tom Stimeling.

It also teaches teamwork during tough scenarios, he said.

“We’re trying to (achieve) one common goal and that common goal is to truly make sure that everybody is doing everything the right way (and that) everybody is safe,” said Stimeling.

Practice makes perfect and ensures people are prepared, he said.

“You know what the person on (your) left side or your right side is doing. You don’t have to think about it. There’s less stops in communication to have to talk to someone, and there’s less communication that’s needed just because it almost becomes autonomous,” said Stimeling.

Stimeling said whether people are from the fire department or the police department, the top priority is the safety of Peorians.