Peoria Friendship House distributes 250 turkeys and hams to members of the community

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Volunteers with Peoria Friendship House of Christian Service were working hard Sunday afternoon, putting together food boxes to give community members a Thanksgiving Day they’ll remember.

President Marcellus Sommerville says in all, they were able to hand out 250 turkeys and hams, but he wishes it could’ve been more.

“Everyone should have a hot meal during the holidays, (and) everyday to be honest,” said Sommerville.

Operations Manager Ervin Allen says he was glad to be able to play a part in helping out the community as many people would’ve went without.

“This is very important for this community as a whole, there’s a lot of food deserts in this area, and there is no local grocery shops right now currently, so for Friendship House to have this asset here and to be able to provide for others is truly amazing,” said Allen.

He’s hoping events like these let the community know the Friendship House is a resource they can use if ever they are feeling lost.

“There’s someone there for them when they feel like they’re alone or they don’t have anyone, they can come to Friendship House and get all the support that they might desire,” said Allen.

For those of you who are still interested, their food pantry will be open again on Monday from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.