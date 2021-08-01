Peoria German-American Society hold annual Bratfest

DUNLAP, Ill. (WMBD) — Many looked to indulge themselves in German culture Sunday.

At hickory grove park in Dunlap, the German-American Society hosted their annual Bratfest event.

The event included a car show, games for families, live music, arts and crafts vendors, and of course German beer and cuisine.

Jeff Pulfer with the German-American Society said the crowd was one of the biggest they’ve seen in years, which makes the event that much more special.

“Probably one of the biggest crowds of cars I’ve seen in probably 6,7,8 years,” said Pulfer. “It’s great, it’s great to see people come out to support an event like this again.”

He recommends anyone who hasn’t been to a German-American Society event, to come and experience one first hand, and get a taste of German culture.