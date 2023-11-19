PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Hundreds of people came out to the 14th annual Peoria Kristkindlemark at the Expo Gardens in Peoria.

The Christmas Market is meant to celebrate Christmas, German heritage, and crafts.

The market is put on every holiday season by the Peoria German American Central Society. More than 35 vendors sold authentic crafts, tree ornaments, and homemade goods.

Event chairman Jeff Pulfer said the event is usually an outdoor street market, but having it inside brings in more people.

“You’ve got more room, it’s easier for people to walk around, more places for dining, a bigger performance area. It’s great to be working with the people at Expo Gardens,” said Pulfer.

Guests were also served with authentic German food like schnitzel, bratwurst, and Bavarian pretzels.