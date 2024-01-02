PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria-Opoly is a fun twist combining Monopoly and Peoria. The game is exclusively sold in select Walmart locations around Peoria and has already sold out.

The board itself has many iconic Peoria locations like the Peoria Riverfront Museum, City Hall, Landmark Lanes, and the Peoria Civic Center.

Michael Schulte works for the company that makes the custom game boards. He said the developers behind the board do extensive research into the town’s most significant locations.

“Trying to get an idea of what businesses are around, what kind of festivals, what kind of events are in the town,” said Schulte. “We really aim for more points of interest in the town to where people congregate and where people get together and that sort of thing. We try to definitely focus on the town favorites like restaurants when it comes to restaurants or donut shops or bakeries or that kind of thing.”

He said they are shipping out another 900 Peoria-Opoly games in the next week.