PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — It might not be as easy as one would think for a homeless person to walk into a shelter and automatically get a bed.

During last week’s snowstorm, many Peoria organizations sheltered those in the homeless population from the frigid temperatures. But there were still people looking for resources.

Kshe Bernard, co-founder of LULA Not-For-Profit in Peoria, said many people in the city who are experiencing chronic homelessness aren’t eligible for some of the services offered in the city.

She said some organizations only accept women and children and family units, others create barriers for people with a criminal background and other places don’t accept people to have certain psychiatric medication.

“There are people in our community that aren’t fit for shelters and they need some place to go to and they are underserved,” Bernard said.

She said when the temperatures dropped in Central Illinois last week, some people were forced out of abandoned buildings where they were seeking shelter.

“When you make them leave some place but you give them no options, then where do they go?” Bernard asked. “So we decided while it was bitter cold that we would place some people in motel rooms until we could hopefully come up with a better solution.”

Bernard said her organization along with Peoria Mutual Aid Network paid for 22 people to stay a week in Motel 6. She said this was made possible through donations.

She said JOLT Harm Reduction also provided testing and harm reduction services to those who needed them.

Nick Firmand, a member of Peoria Mutual Aid, said the grassroots group started out of the original COVID-19 lockdown and came together to assist those who were having a hard time accessing food and supplies.

Firmand said the group connected with LULA once they noticed how many people in the chronic homeless community had no access to resources and shelters.

“It was really an incredible opportunity for even people who seek aid themselves to be able to reach out and help other people who were even more marginalized and provide support for them,” Firmand said.

He said several members of the group even banded together to cook and deliver meals to those in need. He said there’s a deeper message involved in this act.

“With climate change coming, we’re going to be seeing more severe weather and with the inequality that we have in the world we’re going to have more people needing help,” Firmand said. “It’s really important just for every individual person to come together and try to connect with their fellow man human being and help weather these storms.”

Bernard said although they were able to get some people through the storm, she would like to see more services from the city dedicated to helping this population.