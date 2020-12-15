Peoria healthcare workers receive COVID-19 vaccine

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Some of the first COVID-19 vaccines in the state are now in the arms of Peoria healthcare workers.

With masks on and sleeves rolled up, five OSF St. Francis Medical Center workers received the first dose of the vaccine on Tuesday.

“I’m honored to be one of the first to take it,” said respiratory therapist Doug Meyer.

Chemica Jones is a certified nursing assistant and was the first of the group to get the shot.

“I’m happy that I actually volunteered to do it, be the first one to do it. It’s going to make a difference and hopefully everyone will see that there’s nothing to be afraid of,” said Jones.

She was followed by four others, all with different jobs within the hospital.

“I’m excited about it. I would just like to go outside and yell, ‘get it done,'” said Evelyn Tatum with environmental services.

Each vaccine was given in just minutes by nurse Shannon Lesch.

“The milliliters in it is actually smaller than most vaccines, so a quicker vaccine,” said Lesch.

Everyone in the group has spent nearly 10months on the front line of the pandemic.

“(Some) days it’s overwhelming, it’s very taxing, but our community needs us right now. I’m happy to do this,” said Meyer.

Now, they the believe vaccine is a sign of hope.

“I hope … we just kick it in the butt. I hope we just knock it down and kind of just get back to normal again. That would be awesome,” said Tatum.

Governor Pritzker said the five are paving the way for the future.

“Our heroes now have stepped forward to get their vaccine and to show the way for everybody else,” said Pritzker.

He thinks it will inspire people in central Illinois and across the state to get vaccinnated when the time comes.

The five healthcare workers received the first of two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. They’ll get their next dose in 21 days.