PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Low inventory of homes continues to be a problem when it comes to home sales in the Peoria area.

According to the Peoria Area Association of Realtors, Peoria area home sales are down 8.5 % compared to this time last year.

The average sale price of homes sold in the third quarter was $188,000, which is $20,000 more than what the home sale price was in 2022.