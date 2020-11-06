Peoria Humane Society celebrating National Animal Shelter Appreciation Week

PEORIA, Ill (WMBD) — In case you didn’t know, the first week of November is Animal Shelter Appreciation Week.

The animals might not be throwing a big party, but they appreciate the hard work put in by those at the Peoria Humane Society.

With the work from PCAPS, about 4,000 animals find a local home each year.

Education Coordinator, Kitty Yanko, said the shelter couldn’t function without the help of many.

“We recognize that they do life-saving work everyday throughout the whole year. So, this is one week we get to showcase all the things that they do to help animals in our community,” said Yanko.

The shelter will end the week-long event Saturday with a blessing of the animals, that will take place at the shelter located on North East Perry in Peoria.

PCAPS often uses the following common household items for the animals: towels, blankets, “empty” peanut butter jars, plastic bags, and newspaper. Find all this and more on the shelter’s Amazon Wish List below.

https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/2W75C3L3OCK66…