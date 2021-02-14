Peoria man arrested for numerous offenses in multiple incidents

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police arrested a man Saturday afternoon who is believed to be involved in four different crimes dating back to September 2020.

According to a police report, Daryl McGhee, 31, was arrested for the following incidents:

February 13, 2021: At approximately 4:42 a.m., Peoria Police had contact with

McGhee regarding a report of domestic violence. After a brief foot chase, McGhee was

subsequently arrested for:

• Aggravated Domestic Battery (Great Bodily Harm)

• No FOID

• Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon

• Armed Violence

• Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance

• Peoria County Warrant – Traffic

November 23, 2020: At approximately 1:25 p.m., Peoria Police responded to the intersection of Main and Glendale regarding a report of a two-car accident and a shooting victim inside of a crashed vehicle. As a result of this incident, McGhee was arrested for the outstanding

offenses of:

• Leaving the Scene of an Accident with Injury

• Reckless Driving

• Duty to Report an Accident

• Disregarding a Traffic Control Signal

• Improper Lane Usage



The shooting victim in this incident was later listed in stable condition. A crime scene was located in the 1900 blk of W Antionette.

October 12, 2020: At approximately 7:30 pm, Peoria Police responded to the area of the

1900 blk of W Forrest Hill Ave regarding a report of two vehicles shooting at each other. As a result of this incident, McGhee was arrested for the outstanding offenses of:

• Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm

• Reckless Discharge of a Firearm

• Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon

• No FOID

September 9, 2020: At approximately 8:12 pm, Peoria Police responded to the 600 blk of S

Western regarding a victim who had been beaten by several males. As a result of this incident,

McGhee was arrested for the outstanding offenses of:

• Battery

• Mob Action