Peoria man arrested for numerous offenses in multiple incidents

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police arrested a man Saturday afternoon who is believed to be involved in four different crimes dating back to September 2020.
According to a police report, Daryl McGhee, 31, was arrested for the following incidents:
February 13, 2021: At approximately 4:42 a.m., Peoria Police had contact with
McGhee regarding a report of domestic violence. After a brief foot chase, McGhee was
subsequently arrested for:
• Aggravated Domestic Battery (Great Bodily Harm)
• No FOID
• Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon
• Armed Violence
• Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance
• Peoria County Warrant – Traffic
November 23, 2020: At approximately 1:25 p.m., Peoria Police responded to the intersection of Main and Glendale regarding a report of a two-car accident and a shooting victim inside of a crashed vehicle. As a result of this incident, McGhee was arrested for the outstanding
offenses of:
• Leaving the Scene of an Accident with Injury
• Reckless Driving
• Duty to Report an Accident
• Disregarding a Traffic Control Signal
• Improper Lane Usage
The shooting victim in this incident was later listed in stable condition. A crime scene was located in the 1900 blk of W Antionette.
October 12, 2020: At approximately 7:30 pm, Peoria Police responded to the area of the
1900 blk of W Forrest Hill Ave regarding a report of two vehicles shooting at each other. As a result of this incident, McGhee was arrested for the outstanding offenses of:
• Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm
• Reckless Discharge of a Firearm
• Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon
• No FOID
September 9, 2020: At approximately 8:12 pm, Peoria Police responded to the 600 blk of S
Western regarding a victim who had been beaten by several males. As a result of this incident,
McGhee was arrested for the outstanding offenses of:
• Battery
• Mob Action