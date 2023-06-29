PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A judge imposed the maximum sentence, 30 years in prison, for a Peoria man who was convicted earlier this year in connection with a March 2021 shooting at the Laramie Liquors store near the city’s southern edge.

David E. Dillard, 27, clearly didn’t like how things were going and despite the fact that he acted as his own attorney, Peoria County Circuit Judge John Vespa ordered him removed from the courtroom after he acted out in a combative way.

In April, jurors found him guilty of aggravated battery, aggravated discharge of a firearm and possession of a weapon by a felon after a two-day trial in Peoria County Circuit Court.

The victim in the shooting, a bystander, was left permanently blinded due to the incident.

Assistant State’s Attorney Brenda McCavitt argued for the high end, saying Dillard’s prior criminal record, and the lifelong impact on the victim, merited it.

At approximately 10:42 p.m., March 7, 2021, deputies with the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office responded to the parking lot of Laramie Liquors for a man who had been shot while sitting in a car.

When they arrived at the store, located at 1841 S. Laramie St., deputies found a man who had been shot in the head and also in the torso, according to court records. The shooter had left the area by the time officers arrived.

The store’s surveillance cameras captured images of a man wearing a facemask with a smiley face that looked similar to one that Dillard himself was seen wearing about 30 minutes after the shooting, according to court records.

Dillard must serve 85% of that 30-year sentence, meaning that he will spend at least 25 years in prison.