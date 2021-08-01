Peoria Municipal Band back to live performances this summer

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A large crowd could be seen on the lawn of the Noble Center Sunday night.

The Peoria Municipal Band performed for a live audience, something they were not able to do last year.

Jill Shea, a member of the band said not being able to perform in front of a live audience last year was very strange, and a summer without music was sad.

“The crowds have been great, I think everybody was ready for live music to come back to Peoria,” said Shea.

David Vroman, Conductor of the Peoria Municipal Band’s said the event is good for the community, and fun for all ages.

“It’s a great family event for people to come to, the price is right in terms of what we charge people, we have a lot of people that will bring friends when they visit from outside the community, and it’s educational to some degree, we provide a little bit about the music, and I think it’s entertainment,” said Vroman.

The Peoria Municipal Band has shows throughout the month of August, a list of dates can be found on their website.