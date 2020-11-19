Peoria Park District leaders say the latest restrictions won’t create budget issues, plans to “build back better” next year

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Changes are coming to the Peoria Park District on Friday under the state’s latest mitigation restrictions, but Executive Director Emily Cahill says there are still ways to play at the park district.

Cahill says district leaders kept an eye on COVID-19 numbers, preparing for what could happen and how they could adjust.

Earlier this year, leaders worked to bridge a $2 million budget gap.

Cahill says due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the district lost more than $5 million in revenue opportunities and said nearly half of the district’s budget comes from program and facility fees and charges.

“We have made so many expense controls over the course of the year that where we are now, we will be okay to continue to operate with these changes,” said Cahill.

Cahill says despite the latest restrictions and challenges, the district is now in a better spot financially.

“Fortunately we are thin enough that riding this out through the end of the year will be something that we will be able to do. Our goal is to really look at 2021 as an opportunity to build back better,” said Cahill.

These changes at the park district start Friday: