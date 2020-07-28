Peoria Park District wants input on Columbus statue

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Park District is looking for public feedback on the future of the Christopher Columbus statue in Bradley Park, providing three ways for the community to express their concerns.

In a news release, the park district’s Board of Trustees has been asked to consider the statue’s future, and before making a final decision, they want public input.

An “in-person/virtual” meeting will be held Wednesday, August 5, at 5:30 p.m. at the Noble Center for District Administration, 1125 W. Lake Ave. Anyone attending the meeting in person must register in advance by going to the park district website, officials said. Those not able to attend the meeting in person can do so virtually through Zoom.

A form is also available on the park district website for people to submit comments and input.

The park district said the last way that feedback on the statue can be sent to the board is by e-mailing ppd@peoriaparks.org.

The recent concern for the statue follows national trends in which statues of Christopher Columbus have either been removed, demolished, or had their futures up for discussion.

