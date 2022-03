PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — For the second night in a row, police are responding to reports of multiple individuals fighting.

Peoria Police Public Information Officer Semone Roth said at 5:46 p.m. Saturday evening, police were called to the Chuck E. Cheese on West Lake Avenue regarding a large fight.

Roth said police moved everyone out of the restaurant and the crowd dispersed.

She said no pepper balls were used, but one person did suffer a small cut to the hand.

Roth said no arrests were made.