PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Peoria police said more than 90 guns are now off the streets after a “successful” gun buyback event.

The department’s second gun buyback event of the year ended Saturday morning after lasting only an hour and a half.

People were encouraged to turn in their guns in exchange for a gift card of up to $500 depending on the type of gun.

Police said there was a line of people waiting at all four locations before the event started at 10 a.m.

“It was so successful [that] we ran out of money,” James Chiola, Peoria Police Lieutenant, said. “It was between 11:30am and noon that we ran out of money.”

Chiola said police spent $17,600 on the event and he credits a private donor for providing a majority of the money.

He said a total of 92 weapons were turned in from all participating locations.

Among those 92 weapons, there were 37 handguns, 27 shotguns, 25 rifles, two assault style weapons, one incomplete AR-15 Lower, and one ghost gun.

Chiola said he believes these gun buyback events are having a positive impact on the community.

“It’s showing that people are willing to turn in firearms so they don’t fall into the wrong hands,” Chiola said. “Or maybe these firearms that have been in the wrong hands are no longer on the street and can be used against the citizens or police officers.”

He said police eventually destroy all guns they collect. He said due to the success of this event, the department may host another gun buyback event in the near future.