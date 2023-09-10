PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police Department faced off against the Peoria Fire Department in a friendly game of softball at Dozer Park in Peoria.

Hundreds of fans and family members filled the stands to watch the first responders play ball.

Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria said it’s important for the community engage with first responders outside of the professional capacity.

“I think it’s very important to see us doing something we enjoy, our hobbies and not necessarily seeing us in our uniform as a police or fireman but as us guys and gals, I’m not sure who’s on everybody’s team but just us out here having a good time, un-winding having a laugh or two,” said Echevarria.

Tickets cost $5 at the door to attend the game.