Peoria Police need help identifying three suspects in Friday attempted murder

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police are looking for three suspects involved in an alleged attempted murder on Friday.

Police say it happened at the One Stop Corner Market on McClure Avenue in Peoria. They say a shot-fired call came in just before 9:30 p.m.

Police say three men wearing mostly black clothing entered the business. The store clerk then closed a bulletproof glass window, securing himself and another worker.

Police say one of the suspects stood to the left of the sales counter while another pointed a silver gun at the clerk.

Police say the third man, wearing a black Adidas sweatshirt, also had a gun and pulled the trigger, trying to shoot the store clerk. Police say the gun did not initially fire so the suspect shot at the worker again, hitting the bulletproof glass.

Police say the three suspects then left the store and headed southbound across McClure.

People can call Detective Scott Hulse at 309-494-8391 or call CrimeStoppers anonymously at 309-673-9000 if they have any information.