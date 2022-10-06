PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Just before midnight, Peoria Police responded to a 17-round-shot-spotter alert on the southside of Peoria.

Peoria Police were called to the 2500 Block of West Malone Street in Peoria, following reports of 17 gun shots. When officers arrived on the scene, there were no victims or suspects to be found, nor was there any damage seen in the nearby surrounding area.

The incident is still under investigation by Peoria Police Department and if you have any information regarding this incident, you are encouraged to contact Peoria Police at their non-emergency line 309-673-4521.