PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Surrounded by dozens of community stakeholders outside the federal courthouse in downtown Peoria on Friday, Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria unveiled his new plan to curb violence and unruly behavior downtown.

Beginning Friday night, 10 Peoria police officers will patrol downtown and arrest unruly individuals. Numerous lights were installed to increase street visibility and the federal courthouse has multiple signs warning violators they will be prosecuted.

“They’re going to be out here early and into the early morning hours…If you decide to violate the law, we’re going to cite, we’re going to arrest on any possible charge we can,” said Echevarria.

New signs at the federal courthouse in Peoria give clear warnings to would-be troublemakers

Echevarria said 20 police officers responded early Sunday around 3:30 a.m. near Pere Marquette Hotel to contain hundreds of adults and teens blocking roadways, drinking and partying. Nearly 50 shots were fired from five guns.

These were not bar patrons, Echevarria said, but rather groups of people solely coming downtown to cause trouble.

“The problem that we have is the ones that show up out here, that want to have a party out here on the sidewalk, on the grass, bring their own liquor, smoke drugs, and have fights in the middle of the street…We’re not going to accept this any longer, and we’re putting our foot down,” he said.

Community stakeholders urged troublemakers to reflect and consider the consequences of their choices.

“If you’re on that path. you’re going to end up in prison or dead. I urge you to choose life,” said Carl Cannon, CEO of Elite Community Outreach, a local nonprofit that teaches kids to stay out of trouble through work opportunities and gives convicted felons a second chance at life.

“Life doesn’t have a pause or rewind button. This is not a game. We’re better than this,” said Antwaun Banks, founder and president of Product of the Project, a local nonprofit that offers mentoring, counseling, and coaching services to teens.

Peoria Mayor Dr. Rita Ali endorsed Echevarria’s new plan.

“I am in full support of the chief’s more aggressive strategy to reduce unruly crowds and unruly behavior in our downtown late at night…Peoria’s downtown remains safe for the most part, and we’re not going to allow groups of disorderly individuals to change that,” she said.

Ali also had a message for parents with problematic children and teens.

“If your children are under adult age, it is your responsibility to make sure they are not out in these streets late at night, because that’s where bad things are just waiting for them,” she said.