Peoria Police search for suspects in connection to Walgreens robbery

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police are looking for two suspects in connection to a Saturday night robbery.

Police said it happened at Walgreens on University Street near West Florence Avenue. Police said a suspect showed a gun and demanded money, while a second person served as a lookout. Police said the suspects then left Walgreens with an undisclosed amount of money.















Police said one suspect is a white man around 5’06” to 5’07” tall, weighing around 150lbs, with brown hair and clean-cut facial hair. They said he was wearing a black stocking cap, gray hoodie, dark pants, and a red bandana around his neck.

The second suspect is a white male wearing a black hoodie and dark gray sweatpants.

Police said if anyone knows the two suspects or has any information, call the Peoria Police Criminal

Investigations Division Detective Corey Miller at (309) 494-8397. People can also anonymously call CrimeStoppers at (309) 673-9000.