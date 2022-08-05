PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police are still searching for two males who robbed a pizza delivery driver late Thursday morning.

Peoria police responded to a call at 11:41 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4 and were dispatched to the 2600 block of W. Malone Street. They located a pizza delivery driver who said he was robbed at gunpoint.

The victim told police that two males wearing black hoodies and face masks approached him and pulled a gun on him while he was making his delivery. The men robbed him and fled the scene.

This incident is under investigation.

If you have any information on this case, or any other investigation, call the Peoria Police Department at 673-4521, tip411 (anonymous), or Crime Stoppers (anonymous).