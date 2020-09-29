Peoria Public Schools reminding families to get students regular shots

PEORIA, Ill (WMBD) — Peoria School administrators are sending a reminder to Peoria families as they prepare for a return to in-person learning.

They say it’s time to schedule your student’s regular shots. The pandemic threw routines off schedule like the usual vaccines that accompany back to school time.

The district is making sure students get up to date now. Families have until November 15th to get kids their immunizations.

“We really, really want our kids in the buildings as much as we can. And we just want to encourage all of the parents to get their child’s vaccinated, get their physicals by October 15th or at least get an appointment,” said Sherri Burney, nurse.

As of today, school administrators say about 38 percent of students have yet to provide medical records.

