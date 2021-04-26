Peoria Public Schools reveal five-year strategic plan

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Public School leaders revealed the district’s new five year strategic plan on Monday, April 26.

Superintendent Dr. Kherat said the district is focusing on reimagining education in the next five years. She said this was the goal even before the pandemic, and said the committee started meeting in the fall of 2019.

More than 50 district leaders and community members worked together to research and form a new plan, she said.

In February, five action teams presentedd their strategies to meet five objectives. They said the goals for the 2021 to 2026 school years are:

Graduating and preparing students for their next step,

Recruiting, employing, and retaining staff,

Making sure all kids can read by the end of third grade,

Decreasing absences and increasing attendance,

And creating a positive attitude around the district.

Leaders also outlined strategies to achieve these goals but said the plans are fluid and some strategies may have to adjust.