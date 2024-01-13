PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Public Works Department is still working hard to keep the streets clean.

The colder temperatures mean the roads are more slick and have a greater chance of accumulating ice.

Snow plow workers are working 12-hour around-the-clock shifts.

Nick McMillion with Peoria’s Public Works Department said even though the storm has passed, the work is far from over.

“We’re still plowing, we’re still salting. We will plow and salt throughout the weekend and just really make sure we address any areas, whether it be blowing, drifting areas, or slick spots throughout the city the entire weekend,” said McMillion.

He advises keeping an extra blanket or jacket in your car in case you get stuck in the snow.