PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The city of Peoria is inching closer to getting passenger rail as one of 12 communities in Illinois selected for the Federal Railroad Administration’s Corridor Identification and Development Program.

The city received $500,000 in federal grants to fund phase one of the service development plan, which will determine the scope, schedule and budget for a Peoria-Chicago route with stops at Peru-LaSalle, Utica, Ottawa, Morris, and Joliet.

“Getting this designation means we are on the map, the rail passenger map…This announcement today gives us the momentum to keep going. It also gives us the resources to keep going, to continue the planning,” said former U.S. Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood.

Peoria Mayor Dr. Rita Ali said the designation puts the city on the “pathway toward federally funded construction of the rail project.”

“This new corridor identification program is a huge next step in bringing passenger rail service to and from Peoria…It’s very much a relief because we knew this was a requirement for us to move forward,” she said.

LaHood said a defining factor for choosing Peoria was because it is the only mid-sized community in Illinois that does not have passenger rail. The proposed route will be much more than shuttling passengers back and forth to Chicago.

“This is not just a train that will deliver people from Peoria all along the corridor. This is an economic development project. At every one of these places, there will have to be a train station, there will be small businesses that will begin to open, which will mean jobs…So this is not only a passenger rail opportunity for the citizens, this is an economic opportunity for our state,” he said.

“It’s incredibly important to the smaller communities that are along this route, that are going to see the benefits of the commuter rail,” added Curt Bedei, economic development director for the city of LaSalle.

The passenger rail would be operated by Amtrak and use existing freight train tracks along the Peoria riverfront. The proposed locations for the train station are at the Gateway Building and near the U.S. Post Office off Water St.

“This project is not going to build new infrastructure,” said LaHood. “This is a big deal for Peoria’s opportunity to get passenger rail and to keep us in the game, put us on the map, and we gain enormous momentum.”

Once the scope is determined, the project will move into phase two of the service development plan, which will require a 10% match from the city. Peoria City Manager Patrick Urich estimated phase two will cost about $2 million, with a $200,000 match from the city’s capital budget.

It’s important to note the project is not guaranteed to happen just yet. The goal is to reach phase three, which then officially puts Peoria’s passenger rail in the federal project pipeline.

Urich said the total timeline could take about 10 years.

“It’s a complicated process and it is not going to happen overnight,” said LaHood.