PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — “Fresh New Directions in Contemporary Art” is the newest exhibit at the Peoria Riverfront Museum provided by Art Bridges.

It’s the largest exhibit in scale and in terms of number of works displayed that’s been provided by Art Bridges.

Chief Curator Bill Conger said you don’t have to be an avid fan of art to take something away from the exhibit.

“It doesn’t exist without the viewer and their own perspective. My perspective and yours are different and we may look at the same painting and extract something different. It makes each of our experiences that much more important, it doesn’t nullify one of our experiences it actually enhances the art,” said Conger.

The Peoria Riverfront Museum will also be opening the Insects and Critters exhibit on Jan. 26th.