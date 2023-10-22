PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — The 36th annual Stuff-a-Bus food drive kicked off Oct. 20 and donations are already starting to pour in.

Peoria Rivermen players hosted a donation collection Saturday afternoon outside Kroger on Lindbergh Drive in Peoria.

Center Alec Baer is optimistic they’ll break last year’s record of 12.4 tons. He plans to help out in any way possible to reach this year’s goal of 13 tons of food.

“Hopefully a record year again, somewhere near 13 or 14 tons. We’re a really lucky group, we get to help out with a lot of these events and I know we have a lot of fun doing it, and it helps so many people out,” said Baer.

All food collected will go to the food pantry at the Peoria Friendship House of Christian Service.

Marcellus Sommerville, CEO of the Friendship House, said the Peoria community always shows up in full support for Stuff-a-Bus.

“There’s a saying that we’re the city of gratitude. The city that appreciates one another and this is a great example of how we do that,” said Sommerville.

Donations of canned goods and other non-perishables are accepted until November 29th.