PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Students in grades ranging from 5th through 8th had the opportunity to participate in mock trials Saturday morning at ART Inc. in Peoria.

Order in the Court is a Central Illinois program that teaches 5th through 8th grade students the skills needed in a courtroom.

Attorneys, Cornstock Theatre actors, and Judge Alisha Washington all volunteered their Saturday to give the program an authentic feel.

Attorney Chris McCall said he didn’t know an attorney until he was in college, but wanted to go into the profession from a young age.

“I wanted to put together a program where students can learn weather they want to be an attorney or not,” said McCall. “I didn’t know an attorney until college and so I wanted a diverse group of attorneys to volunteer their Saturday and come and teach kids opening statement, closing statement, direct examination, cross examination skills. We also have Cornstock Theatre actors here who are volunteering their time to play the roles so it’s going to be an amazing event today.”

More information on Order in the Court can be found on its Facebook page.