Peoria teachers union president upset after 25 positions reassigned, superintendent says change was necessary to fill teacher vacancy

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Federation of Teachers Local 780 president is making some noise after the district’s superintendent cuts 25 positions Friday, March 12.

Jeff Adkins-Dutro, the union’s president, said these positions were for interventionists and instructional coaches within District 150. He said cutting these positions violates a promise made during the summer.

“When we were COVID bargaining this summer the district was trying to find teachers to work the Acellus program,” Adkins-Dutro said. “They said if the interventionists and instructional coaches do it during the pandemic and sacrifice their jobs this year, they would get their jobs back the following year, this coming school year.”

However, he said the District didn’t keep its end of the bargain, instead deciding to use those same members to fill the teacher vacancy in their schools.

“That was a binding promise we made, we have it in our bargaining notes,” Adkins-Dutro said. “In the meantime, the superintendent came down to our office at 2:30 pm on Friday and said she’s cutting all those positions. So they made a promise to the Peoria Federation of Teachers and summarily broke it.”

Dr. Sharon Desmoulin-Kherat, the district’s superintendent, said these members are certified teachers who are not assigned to a classroom, and their positions were never guaranteed to be returned.

“My team made no promises to them, we have what we call “impact bargaining” and trust me if there was a promise you would have seen the documentation,” Dr. Kherat said. “So there were no promises made at all, I’m not aware of that.”

She said the district has over 40 vacancies and this was a clear way to put at least 25 certified teachers in those positions.

“The priority is to ensure that our classrooms are filled with certified teachers and we do have 25 teachers right in front of us,” Dr. Kherat said. “I’m just really sick and tired of seeing children in classrooms with subs all year for years.”

Adkins-Dutro said the process isn’t as simple as moving from one spot to the next.

“You have to look at certification and seniority involved in that process and it’s not as easy as just cutting all of these positions and just filling holes,” Adkins-Dutro said.

He said the need for interventionists and instructional coaches, to add that additional help for students and teachers, is needed now more than ever.

“The irony is that other districts are using their CARES Act money to recruit for these positions while our district very foolheartedly is cutting these positions,” Adkins-Dutro said. “There’s going to be learning loss and students are going to need to get caught up. There’s also new teachers who’ve only ever taught online that will need those instructional coaches to help with curriculum.”

Dr. Kherat said there are other ways to assist teachers but no other options to help students. She said she stands by her decision.

“Coaches and interventionists are luxuries,” Dr. Kherat said. “I have the courage this year to say, this is what we’re going to do, this is what we have to do, this is what we must do to do right by the children.”

She said no one’s salary will be impacted by the decision.

Adkins-Dutro said the next goal will be to reach out to the community and school board members to intervene and try to get the decision reversed.