PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police found a woman dead in the passenger side of a vehicle in a driveway Sunday morning.
At around 5:00 a.m. officers responded to the 500 block of W Loucks for reports of an unresponsive female. Police said emergency life-saving measures were attempted, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.
The cause of death is unknown at this time, pending autopsy results.
Latest Headlines
- WATCH: Health experts answer your questions on ‘Coronavirus House Calls’ | May 24
- Illinois child welfare employee investigated after boy dies
- Driver dies after being ejected from rollover crash
- Peoria woman found dead in vehicle
- Loan-reliant Illinois budget heads to Governor’s desk