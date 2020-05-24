Peoria woman found dead in vehicle

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police found a woman dead in the passenger side of a vehicle in a driveway Sunday morning.

At around 5:00 a.m. officers responded to the 500 block of W Loucks for reports of an unresponsive female. Police said emergency life-saving measures were attempted, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of death is unknown at this time, pending autopsy results.

