Peoria woman released from jail, connected to shooting death of 12-year-old

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A 34-year-old Peoria woman arrested in connection to a gun incident on Wed. July 21 that left a 12-year-old boy dead was released from jail on Sunday.

Karon Schuch was released on a $160 bond and is due in court on Oct. 20 at 1 p.m. She has not been formally charged.

Schuch was arrested on Friday for obstruction of justice and four counts of endangering the health or life of a child. A 15-year-old boy was also arrested for reckless discharge of a firearm, reckless conduct, and unlawful possession of a handgun under 21.

Early morning on July 21, police were called to a home on Seibold St. with reports a child had been shot.

Deshawnteris Edwards, 12, was pronounced dead later at the hospital. The cause of death was a single gunshot wound to the head, according to Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood.

The 15-year-old remains in custody at the Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center.

