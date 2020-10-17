Peoria woman transported to hospital after being shot in the back

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police are investigating an incident that sent one woman to the hospital with what they’re calling a serious injury.

Shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday evening, police responded to a report of a female shot near 4300 W. Castleton Rd. They arrived to find an adult female with a gunshot wound to the back and she was immediately taken to the hospital, where she remains at this time. Authorities say she was conscious and alert, however they are classifying it as a serious wound.

The father of the victim was on the scene and told WMBD reporters that her boyfriend came over the house with a loaded gun. According to the dad she slipped on the gun, and it accidentally set off, striking her in the back.

This incident is currently under investigation, anyone with information is being asked to contact Peoria Police as soon as possible.

This story will be updated.

