Peoria woman celebrates her 100th birthday while social distancing

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria woman celebrated her 100th birthday Friday.

Despite being stuck at home, Effie Bonner enjoyed her day and looked back on what made her life special.

“People have been a great thing in my life. People. Being able to help them when they couldn’t help themselves,” said Bonner.

She also says working as a teacher and going to church have been some of her greatest joys.

While celebrating from home, Bonner is looking at the flowers, trees, and birds through her window. She received cards and balloons from loved ones for her big day.