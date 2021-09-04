Peorians go ‘Over the Edge’ for Peoria Friendship House of Christian Service

Top Stories

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — On Saturday, some people went over the edge of Peoria’s Pere Marquette building.

The 20-story rappelling experience is part of a thrilling and noble cause. The fourth annual ‘Rappel for a Reason’ supports the Peoria Friendship House of Christian Service. People could pay or raise $1,000 for the chance to go over the edge and the money goes back to the Friendship House.

President and CEO Marcellus Sommerville said this event is fun for participants while helping out Friendship House.

“To be able to host an event knowing that the proceeds go to programing for Peoria Friendship House, go to services for our community, and also the one rappelling the opportunity to have a great time,” said Sommerville.

The fundraiser has supported the cause since 2016. It was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News

More Local News