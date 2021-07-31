Peorians march against gun violence on Saturday afternoon

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peorians marched to end gun violence on Saturday afternoon.

People participated in a group called “Mothers Against Guns” and want people to recognize what they said is a rapidly growing crisis. One supporter said there have been 20 homicides involving guns in the city this year. She said it’s going to take a village to make a change and the march is one way to fight back.

“It allows the enemy to know we’re here as a group and we’re going to stand strong together, and pray for a better outcome than the number 20,” said Sarita Risby.

The group is also planning another walk next weekend on August 8. It starts at Glen Oak Park at 4:30 p.m.