Peoria’s AMC Theatres to reopen Aug. 27

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — AMC Theatre is preparing to reopen at Grand Prairie for the first time in five months Thursday, Augst 27.

The nation’s largest movie theater chain will have four new showings between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

The Bloomington and Sunnyland locations are set to open labor day weekend. Moviegoers can either buy their tickets online or at the door. But right now, the theater can only operate at 40-percent capacity.

Like most places, masks are required to enter the building and in the auditorium. No offers are available for new showings. But older movies will be five dollars.

Movies playing Thursday are:

Personal History of David Copperfield

The New Mutants

Words on Bathroom Walls

Unhinged

