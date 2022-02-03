Peoria’s trash pickup running a day, workers asking for patience

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria’s trash pick-up service resumed Wednesday, but some residents may have to wait a little longer to get their trash taken off their hands.

Employees with GFL Environmental, formerly known as Peoria Disposal Company, announced services are running a day behind due to weather.

Central Illinois’ snowstorm Tuesday night into Wednesday morning but a brief pause trash pickup services Wednesday. Blocked roads led to full trash bins left frosty on the streets.

Thomas Timbrook, rear loader with the city, said now that they’re back on their routes to pick up trash, they’re also trying to play catch up.

“It’s been definitely harder with the snow,” Timbrook said. “It’s a lot slower, so we’re running behind.”

Timbrook said although the city streets are now passable, there are still those left untouched creating roadblocks for workers to get to the homes on their routes.

Eric Shangraw, GFL spokesperson, said in situations where the streets are blocked with snow, it’s up to the workers to decide if they are able to travel through them to pick up residents’ trash.

Shangraw also said there are other issues workers are encountering.

“A lot of folks put out their carts or cans or bags yesterday during the snow, so they got buried and on top of that the snowplow came by and buried them even more,” Shangraw said. “And we cannot ask our guys to dig out everybody’s trash that’s buried in a snowdrift.”

He said he’s asking residents to do their part and help make the trash pick-up process easier.

“So we’re asking residents please, please take the time to dig it out and get it on the side of the snowdrift that the guy can reach it,” Shangraw said.

He said the weight of the trash can be up to 200 pounds and coupled with the heavy snow, it’s even more difficult on their employees. He said he’s asking for the public to have a little more patience during the next few days.

“The truck is driving slower, the driver’s taking a little more time to walk through his job, it takes longer to get the carts lifted,” Shangraw said. “And when you’re picking up 500-800 stops in a day, you’re day has gone from a 10 hour to a 14 hour day.”

“Have patience with us, please,” he said.

He said moving forward it’s going to be a team effort to get the process back on track.