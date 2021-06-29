Phase one of the $30 million Court Street construction project starts in the next few weeks

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — One of the main roads in Pekin is getting a facelift.

The city is moving forward with plans to repair Court Street in phases. The first section is from Veterans Drive to Valle Vista Boulevard. Repairs include replacing medians, resurfacing work, adding sidewalks, and improving ADA accessibility.

City engineer Josie Esker said it’s going to be an improvement for everyone in the city.

“This is our main route through most of town,” said Esker. “We have most of our business corridors along Court Street, so I think it definitely improves the perception of the city.”

Esker said work starts in the next few weeks on this section and will be completed this winter. This portion is partially funded by a $2 million grant from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO).

“We’re planning on doing the entire section of Court Street over time. You don’t want that whole section to be under construction at one time. I think that the public probably understands that,” said Esker.

Esker estimates the total cost of the project is around $30 million. The city received $20 million from the Rebuild Illinois Capital Bill for the project too.