Normal, Ill. (WMBD) — Normal Police are asking for help in finding a woman who has vanished.

Officers say 62-year-old Lisa Putnam-Cole has a condition that puts her in danger.

She is described as being 5 feet 4 inches, weighing 150 pounds, and has brown hair.

Putnam-Cole drives a silver 2012 Toyota Prius with an Illinois license plate number LPC1003.

If anyone has information about where she is they are encouraged to contact Normal Police Department at 309-454-9435.