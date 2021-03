PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police are responding to a shooting on West Starr St. near S Griswold St. Monday, March 29.

According to Peoria Police Information Officer Amy Dotson, two men were shot before 6 p.m. One of the men was shot in the torso, the other in the leg.

Both men were conscious and alert when police arrived.

No suspect information is available at this time.

This story will be updated when more information is available.