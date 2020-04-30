Portable restroom and hand sanitizers bring access to homeless population in downtown Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Portable restrooms and hand sanitizing stations are now in downtown Peoria. The facilities bring resources to the area’s homeless population.

A total of four bathrooms and sanitizers are located at CityLink and the Peoria Public Library Main Branch. With many public places and services closed, access is difficult.

“These are individuals who have a human basic need, but no longer have access to adequate bathrooms to be able to use them,” said Chris Schaffner, the program director at Jolt Harm Reduction Center.

City staff worked with Home for All Continuum of Care and Jolt Foundation to provide the services.

Jolt Harm Reduction Center says these sites are convenient and popular locations for a vulnerable population.

“Trying to make sure that they have access to everything they need, so they can successfully navigate this crisis is important as well,” said Schaffner.

Locations will be cleaned daily for health and safety by Peoria Public Works.