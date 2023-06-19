PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Brimfield Evangelical Free Church will be holding a pray service for missing man Logan Dunne on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

According to Brimfield Evangelical Church Facebook page, the Dunne family is asking the community to join them to pray for Logan.

32-year-old Logan Dunne was last seen on June 2nd near the 200 block of NE Glen Oak Avenue.

Dunne was initially reported missing in blue jeans and a blue shirt after leaving Carle Methodist Hospital in Peoria on foot.

Dunne is also a type 1 diabetic, and going this long without insulin is increasingly dangerous.

Anyone who has seen or knows the whereabouts of Dunne should contact the Peoria Police Department immediately at (309) 673-4521.