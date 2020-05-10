Pritzker defends extended order, faces salon owner lawsuit

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker responds to a question after announcing that three more people have died in the state from from Covid-19 virus, two Illinois residents and one woman visiting from Florida, during a news conference Thursday, March 19, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

CHICAGO (AP) — Gov. J.B. Pritzker is defending his stay-at-home order and plans to reopen, saying Illinoisans will have to change the way things are done until the coronavirus is “eradicated.”

The Democrat spoke Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union.” His comments come after some Republican lawmakers have said his order has been an overreach. Pritzker also faces a lawsuit from a southern Illinois salon owner who claims Pritzker violated her constitutional rights in forcing her business to close.

Pritzker has extended his order until the end of the month. He recently released a five-phase plan to reopen.