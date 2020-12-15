Gov. Pritzker, Dr. Ezike witness first COVID-19 vaccinations in Central Illinois

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — OSF HealthCare is one of the first locations in Illinois to receive the Pfizer/ BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday morning.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike were in Peoria to witness the first COVID-19 vaccination in Central Illinois.

Shannon Lesch, RN BSN, Clinical Practice Coordinator in OSF Multispecialty Services administrated the vaccine to the following OSF HealthCare employees:

Chemica Jones — 41, CNA

Juan Fernandez — 22, Transporter

Dough Meyer — 38, Respiratory therapist

Evelyn Tatum — (age not given) Environmental Services

Victor Chan — 35 Chief of Emergency Services

Preparation vials/supplies of the vaccine

Preparation vials/supplies of the vaccine

Preparation vials/supplies of the vaccine

Chemica Jones, the first person in Central Illinois to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Juan Fernandez, the second person in Central Illinois to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Dough Meyer, the third person in Central Illinois to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Evelyn Tatum, the fourth person in Central Illinois to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Victor Chan, the fifth person in Central Illinois to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Each volunteer gathered for a socially distanced photo after they received the vaccine.

Each volunteer gathered for a socially distanced photo after they received the vaccine.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker takes questions from the media after witnessing the first vaccinations in Central Illinois.

Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike takes questions from the media after witnessing the first vaccinations in Central Illinois.

The volunteers were met with applause after each shot was administrated. They gathered for a socially-distanced group photo afterward.