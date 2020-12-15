Gov. Pritzker, Dr. Ezike witness first COVID-19 vaccinations in Central Illinois

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — OSF HealthCare is one of the first locations in Illinois to receive the Pfizer/ BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday morning.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike were in Peoria to witness the first COVID-19 vaccination in Central Illinois.
Shannon Lesch, RN BSN, Clinical Practice Coordinator in OSF Multispecialty Services administrated the vaccine to the following OSF HealthCare employees:
- Chemica Jones — 41, CNA
- Juan Fernandez — 22, Transporter
- Dough Meyer — 38, Respiratory therapist
- Evelyn Tatum — (age not given) Environmental Services
- Victor Chan — 35 Chief of Emergency Services
The volunteers were met with applause after each shot was administrated. They gathered for a socially-distanced group photo afterward.
