Promotion leads Shaun Newell to General Manager, Vice President position at WMBD/WYZZ

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Central Illinois native is now the new vice president and general manager at WMBD-TV/WYZZ-TV in Peoria.

Shaun Newell has been the station’s news director since 2017. For most of his broadcast career, Newell has worked in Peoria and Central Illinois. He is responsible for the long-range strategy and day-to-day operations of the news department.

He has overseen a staff of 35 journalists who deliver eight hours of local news every weekday. During his tenure, he and his team introduced a new weekday newscast at 4 p.m. and established the station’s first digital news department.

The news team has been recognized with several awards for excellence, including the Best Digital Presence and Best Weather Team awards from the Illinois News Broadcasters Association in 2020/2021. In 2020, the WMBD-TV news team was honored with an Edward R. Murrow Award for Diversity for its television special, “Together We Rise.”

As a member of the Rotary Club of Peoria North, Newell has been actively involved in community organizations in Peoria. Additionally, he is a board member of a number of non-profit organizations, including the Center for the Prevention of Abuse and the Dirksen Congressional Center.

He earned his master’s degree in business administration from Bradley University in Peoria, and his undergraduate degree in broadcasting from Western Illinois University in Macomb, IL.