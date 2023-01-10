QUINCY, Mass. (AP) — Prosecutors say the husband of Ana Walshe, who has been missing since New Year’s Day, was seen on Home Depot surveillance video buying $450 worth of cleaning supplies the day after his wife was last seen.

Ana Walshe was last seen on Jan. 1 when she was supposed to travel to Washington, D.C., for work.

The prosecutor said at Brian Walshe’s arraignment Monday that police found a broken knife and blood in the basement of the couple’s Cohasset home.

Investigators also found search queries on his computer for “how to dispose of a 115-pound woman’s body” and how to dismember a body.

He was held on $500,000 bond at his arraignment on a charge of misleading investigators in connection with the disappearance of Walshe.

He is also awaiting sentencing on a separate fraud case.