Pub II employee tests positive for COVID-19, restaurant temporarily closes

According to the restaurant's owner, the employee last worked Wednesday and is asymptomatic.

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Pub II in Normal is temporarily closing after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The restaurant’s owner posted on Facebook the employee last worked Wednesday and is asymptomatic. According to the post, all employees are required to get a test and can not return until they receive a negative result.

The owner also wrote they will deep clean and disinfect the building until it is safe to reopen.

