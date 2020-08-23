NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Pub II in Normal is temporarily closing after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
The restaurant’s owner posted on Facebook the employee last worked Wednesday and is asymptomatic. According to the post, all employees are required to get a test and can not return until they receive a negative result.
The owner also wrote they will deep clean and disinfect the building until it is safe to reopen.
Latest Headlines
- Bears move Sunday’s practice to the afternoon after nine false positive COVID-19 tests
- 81% of new COVID-19 cases in McLean County are under the age of 30
- Pub II employee tests positive for COVID-19, restaurant temporarily closes
- Second stimulus checks: White House, lawmakers still pushing for direct payments
- A ‘new’ Mitchell Trubisky faces his biggest NFL challenge in 2020